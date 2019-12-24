2020 Mahindra Thar will likely be a more premium alternative of the existing model with improved features and convenience

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on introducing new products including the Thar, Scorpio and XUV500. Over the last few months, we repeatedly brought you images of the test prototypes of these SUVs. The Thar and Scorpio, in particular, are expected to make global premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled for early February.

With likely just under a month and a half until their unveil in Greater Noida, the test mules have constantly been evolving showing us the production-ready avatars despite being disguised on heavy camouflages. The existing Thar off-roader has been around for several years and Mahindra commemorated the success of the outgoing model with a special edition of limited production capacity.

The DI variant of the Thar is already no more due to the more stringent BSVI regulations coming into effect from April 1, 2020 onwards. The second-generation Thar will have more rigid build to stick by the upcoming crash and pedestrian test standards. It will be offered in different seating configurations to address a wide range of customers as well.

The test mule here shows the presence of alloy wheels and they could be offered in the top-spec variants. The high-end models appear to feature touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital multi-info display, new multi-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, updated dashboard and centre console, more premium interior finish and seats, redesigned 4×4 level and so on.

The dimensions of the 2020 Mahindra Thar seem to have grown compared to the outgoing model and it should ensure more room for the occupants. Moreover, both hard- and soft-top versions have been caught on camera. The exterior gets evolutionary subtle changes with vertically positioned grille slats, round-shaped headlamps, LED tail lamps, bigger wheel arches, etc.

As for the performance, the 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine could be opted out for an all-new 2.0-litre BSVI motor. The drive should be sent to the rear wheels as standards while a 4WD system will also be available. The upcoming Mahindra Thar will likely command a slightly higher price range compared to the existing off-roader.