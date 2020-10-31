2020 Mahindra Thar Shows Off Water Resistant Interior In Latest TVC

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has an IP54 water and dust resistant interior, which is a boon for off-road enthusiasts

The new Mahindra Thar was launched in India on 2nd October 2020, and the vehicle has managed to garner over 15,000 bookings in under a month. The primary reason for its massive popularity is its brilliant off-road abilities. Just like the old Thar, the new model is an extremely capable SUV, which can traverse through the wilderness with ease. Not only that, but it offers a lot of comfort and convenience as well.

With off-road vehicles, cleanliness is one of the biggest concerns. Although a day of dune bashing or water wading is sure to bring a smile on your face, the aftermath of dirt, dust, grime, etc., is sure to leave you in splits. Thankfully, Mahindra & Mahindra has an innovative solution for the same, which makes cleaning the car a much simpler task.

The interior of the 2020 Mahindra Thar is IP54 water and dust resistant, including even the touchscreen infotainment system. The floor is completely washable, which means all the mud on your boots can be washed away! You can lightly drizzle the cabin with water to clean it, and there are drain plugs in the floor to allow the water to drip out. This is simple yet extremely innovative solution offered by Mahindra, and we’re impressed!

The drizzle and dust resistant interior also comes in handy when you’re driving around on trails with the top-down (convertible model) or with the doors removed! Yes, the new Thar also has removable doors, just like on the Jeep Wrangler or the new Ford Bronco. This allows for an open air driving experience, which is extremely fun.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol and a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine. The former generates a maximum power of 150 PS and a peak torque of 300 Nm (320 on AT), while the latter belts out 130 PS and 320 Nm.

Both the powerplants can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The SUV also offers a transfer case, with three drive modes – 2 Low, 2 High, and 4 High. The new Thar also offers three roof top options – Hardtop, Soft-top, and Convertible Soft-top. As for the price of the vehicle, it ranges from Rs. 9.80 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh.