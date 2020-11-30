2020 Mahindra Thar Prices To Increase 1st December Onwards

The new Mahindra Thar is set to receive its first price hike tomorrow, i.e. 1st December 2020, just two months after its launch

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has managed to become quite a popular vehicle in the Indian market, despite being a lifestyle product and not a mainstream one. In fact, the production capacity of the SUV had to be increased, in order to meet the demand! Now, the manufacturer has announced a price hike for the new Thar, effective from 1st December 2020.

The new-generation Mahindra Thar was launched at a starting price of Rs. 9.8 lakh, going all the way up to 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). These were only introductory prices though, and the company has now decided to update the price list of the SUV. This revision would see an increase of a few thousand rupees on each trim level, on both diesel and petrol variants.

Customers who’ve booked their Thar by 30th November won’t have to pay the increased prices, although any changes made to a previous booking on and after 1st December will be treated as a fresh order, and customers will have to pay the updated prices for their vehicle. The new price list shall be revealed shortly, and we’ll update our readers on it soon.

The 2020 Thar is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre inline-4, turbocharged petrol engine, which can generate a maximum power of 150 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm (300 on the manual variants). The second one is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, which develops 130 PS and 320 Nm.

Buyers can choose between two transmission options – a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission – which can be had on either powerplant. A four-wheel-drive system is available as standard, along with a transfer case (with three modes – 4L, 4H, and 2H). The Thar also has three roof options available, consisting of a hard-top, a soft-top, and a convertible soft-top.

Recently, Global NCAP crash tested the new Thar, and awarded it a 4-star safety rating for adult as well as child occupants. The SUV had the highest child safety score of all the Indian vehicles tested by GNCAP, surpassing that of the Mahindra XUV 300 and Tata Altroz.