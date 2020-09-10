2020 Mahindra Thar Prices Leaked? From Rs. 9.75 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar gets a whole host of design and interior updates and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted the global premiere of the second generation Thar a few weeks ago and it has lived up to the expectation both on and off the paper. One of the highly anticipated models in recent times will have its official prices revealed on October 2 and ahead of which what appears to be the price range has been leaked on social media platforms.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be retailed in AX Manual Fixed Soft Top, AX Manual Opt Convertible Soft Top, LX Manual Hard Top and LX Auto Hard Top variants. As per the leaked price list, the off-roader has a starting price of Rs. 9.75 lakh for the base petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.49 lakh for the LX Auto four-seater Hard Top petrol variant.

The AX optional Convertible Soft Top costs Rs. 10.25 lakh for petrol and Rs. 10.99 lakh for diesel. The LX Manual Hard Top, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 11.20 lakh for diesel (all prices, ex-showroom). Bear in mind, these are introductory prices for the customers who have booked after September 20 and the deliveries will happen around the second week of October.

The new Mahindra Thar sits under the four-metre length and it has a height of 1,844 mm with 2,450 mm wheelbase. The fuel tank capacity is at 57 litres and the ground clearance is rated at 228 mm while the top speed is claimed to be 165 kmph. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged and direct-injected petrol engines will do the driving duties.

Both are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The oil-burner produces 130 bhp and 320 Nm while the gasoline unit kicks out 150 bhp and 320 Nm. It is available with a 4×4 transfer case with the mechanical differential lock as standard.

The AX (Adventure) and LX (Lifestyle) variants pertain to different set of customers and the key features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument console with MID, cruise control, key-less entry, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, roll-over mitigation, hill-hold assist, hill descent control, TPMS, etc.