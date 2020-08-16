2020 Mahindra Thar Launching On 2nd October – Walkaround Video

Here, we bring you a detailed walkaround of the second-generation Mahindra Thar, showcasing its exterior as well as interior

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has finally been unveiled, and it is quite an impressive SUV! The homegrown carmaker has not only managed to give the Thar a handsome makeover, but it has also added creature comforts and a lot of sophisticated equipment. Here, we have a walkaround video of the new Mahindra Thar, where we discuss all the details of its design.

Starting from the front, we get a new dual-tone bumper, with integrated fog lamps at the sides and ‘Thar’ badging on the top. The car gets round halogen headlamps, with indicators and LED DRLs integrated into the wheel arches. The front grille is the most controversial part of the design, and sticks out like a sore thumb on the otherwise brilliant design.

At the sides, we see the massive wheel arches (with prominent wheel cladding), trapezoidal in shape at the front and rounded at the rear. The SUV also sports 18-inch alloy wheels, shod with 265/65 Ceat rubber. Braking duties are handled by discs at the front wheels and drums at the rear. The 2020 Thar also gets sidesteps for easier ingress and egress, along with door-mounted electrically-adjustable ORVMs.

We also see a tail-mounted spare wheel at the back, which gives the Thar an old-school SUV feel. There are a few modern touches here, like the LED taillights and the dual-tone rear bumper. The tailgate has a split design; its door section opens sideways, while its glass section opens upwards. Customers can also choose between three versions – hard-top, soft-top, and convertible.

The interior of the 2020 Mahindra Thar gets an all-black theme, along with some impressive equipment. The instrument console gets a TFT multi-information display, flanked by dials for speedo and tacho on either side. It also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with smartwatch and smartphone connectivity. Interestingly, all the interior bits are water-resistant, which is great for cleaning!

There are plenty of other features on offer, like a multi-function steering wheel, tyre pressure monitoring, tyre direction monitoring, height-adjustable driver’s seat (with adjustable lumbar support), and cruise control. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and rear parking sensors.

The new-generation Mahindra Thar also get an option for a petrol engine now, a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion unit’, which generates 150 hp and 320 Nm. There’s a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine also on offer, which produces 130 hp and 320 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and there is a low-ratio gearbox available as well. The prices will be revealed during its launch, which is set to happen on 2nd October.