2020 Mahindra Thar Imagined In Many High-grade Digital Renderings

2020 Mahindra Thar will make its public debut at the Auto Expo 2020, where it will enthral the show-goers with its evolutionary design and the signature macho look

By now, it has become pretty well known that Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the second-generation of Thar, its popular lifestyle SUV. The next-gen model, which is likely to debut at the Auto Expo in February 2020, has been spotted several times. These sightings have revealed enough details for various artists to imagine the 2020 Mahindra Thar through digital renderings. Here are some of the renderings that can give you an idea about what the new model would look like-

The latest rendering from Shoeb Kalania speculates the rear-three-quarter of the 2020 Mahindra Thar. As per the digital image, the new model will get a factory-fitted roof, which is something that has been revealed in some of the spy images. What’s not clear, however, is if the company would offer a hard-top variant or would sell the roof as an optional accessory with the soft-top model.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be underpinned by a new platform that will come from the Scorpio and the TUV300. The Gen3 platform by the home-grown carmaker should lead to improved road-handling and ride quality. The platform will receive many alterations to make sure that the new Thar is at least as capable off the road as the current version.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be bigger than the current version. However, as can be seen in these renderings, it will retain its traditional macho look, whilst getting an all-new body shell that looks more modern than that of the current version. The front-end will feature LED headlamps, square-ish turn indicators and the signature front grill.

Even the interior of the 2020 Mahindra Thar will look fairly different from that of the current model. The dashboard will be thoroughly updated and will feature a large touchscreen that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin is likely to offer man cubby holes, while the rear-section will feature front-facing seats instead of the side-facing units of the current model.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that is currently under development. It will be used in multiple offerings, including the next-gen Scorpio and XUV500, albeit, in varying state of tunes. For the Thar, the motor is expected to output a maximum power of 140 bhp. The SUV will even offer 4×4 hardware with a low-ratio transfer case.