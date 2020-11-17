2020 Mahindra Thar Imagined As A Police Patrolling Vehicle

The Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs 9.80 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.75 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new-gen Thar in the Indian market on October 2, 2020, and the updated SUV has certainly managed to take the said nameplate’s popularity further north. The new Thar is a clear step up from the last-gen model, and that is one of the main reasons for the overwhelming response the car has received in the country so far.

What hasn’t changed is the fact that the Thar is still the rugged and utilitarian SUV it always has been. Hence, the Thar seems like the perfect vehicle to join the police force. Keeping that in mind, MotorBeam has digitally rendered the new-gen Thar as a Police Highway Patrol vehicle, take a look –

The rendered car features an all-black paint scheme, along with the Police badging on the bonnet as well as the doors. It gets a red and blue beacon mounted on the roof. The red and blue lights can also be seen on the front black bull bar. The rear windows have been covered with grilles for safety purposes. Apart from that, no other changes have been made to this Thar.

Mahindra offers the Thar with two different powertrains, including a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor, as well as a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former generates 150 PS power, and 300 Nm torque (320 Nm with AT), whereas the latter puts out 130 PS and 300 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter auto with both the engines.

The SUV’s feature list consists of a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, front-facing rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Mahindra offers the Thar in two trim lines – AX and LX. The AX is the adventure-oriented version, while the LX trim has been positioned as the lifestyle-oriented variant. The SUV can either be had with a fixed soft top, a convertible soft top as well as with a fixed hard top variant.