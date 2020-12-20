2020 Mahindra Thar Gets Custom White Paint Job & LED Headlights

Check out this modified Mahindra Thar, with a custom paint job featuring stars and stripes, along with shiny LED headlamps

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is arguably the most exciting car launch of 2020. Anticipation for the vehicle had been high since the beginning of the year, and after several delays, the SUV finally arrived in our market in October. Customer response to the new Thar was quite overwhelming, and the vehicle has been sold out till May 2021!

The 2020 Mahindra Thar may have only launched a little more than two months ago, but aftermarket support for it is already quite strong. Custom accessories and parts for the SUV are already available in the market, and plenty of garages have prepared off-road kits for it too. Being a lifestyle SUV, this is exactly what we expected for the vehicle!

Here, we have a modified Mahindra Thar, which looks extremely handsome. The video was shared by Tanish Lohia and the mod job was done by House of Polish. The vehicle has been given an all-white exterior paint, except for a few elements, like the front grille, plastic claddings, bumpers, roll-cage, and the ORVMs, which continue to be black like the stock vehicle.

The headlamps have been replaced by custom LED units, which look extremely cool. On the bonnet, we see ‘Voyager’ written in vinyl on the left side, and ‘Escapade’ written on the right. Towards the rear, we see vinyl stripes and stars in black, which contrast well with the white paint of the vehicle. The chrome badges of the SUV have all been removed, which makes the overall look a little cleaner as well.

This black and white colour scheme looks brilliant on the 2020 Mahindra Thar, and the shiny LED headlights further add to the visual appeal. The rest of the vehicle remains stock though, including the wheels, interiors, etc. This particular model is the soft-top convertible version; the option for a fixed soft-top and a fixed hard-top is also available.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine, and a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine. The former is capable of generating 130 PS and 320 Nm, while the latter is good for 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT). Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. There’s a transfer case on offer as well, which has three drive modes – 4WD low, 4WD high, and 2WD high.