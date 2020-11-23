2020 Mahindra Thar Gets Aftermarket Keyless Fuel-Lid For Just Rs. 1,000

This custom keyless fuel-filler was added by a local workshop on the Mahindra Thar, and the installation job looks quite neat

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in the Indian market a while ago, and it has managed to gain a lot of popularity in India. In fact, the manufacturer is increasing its production capacity to match the demand. With its powerful engines, great driveability, etc, the SUV has managed to establish itself as a brilliant lifestyle product in our market.

The new Thar has a lot of impressive tech and features, but a keyless fuel-cap isn’t a part of the equipment list. This isn’t a lazy omission on Mahindra’s part, but it is actually due to safety concerns. On the convertible model, and even the soft-top model, it’s possible for a person to rip the fabric rear-quarter, enter the vehicle, open the fuel-lid using the lever in the cabin, and steal fuel.

As such, the fuel-filler cap on the Mahindra Thar has a separate lock. Even though fuel being stolen in such a manner won’t be a problem for the hard-top model, there is no option for a keyless fuel-lid opener on it, which adds a tiny bit of effort to every fuel pump visit.

The lack of company-provided options, however, can’t stop people from having what they want, right? Here, we have an aftermarket keyless fuel-lid opener for the Thar, which was installed by a local mechanic using Maruti spare parts. These pictures were shared by Prem Lal, and show the entire mechanism in great detail.

This aftermarket mechanism consists of a fuel-lid opener cable, and a fuel-lid opening lever. The installation was done by a local workshop, and the total expense for the same was Rs. 1,000. This is quite an affordable solution, which improves the convenience factor of the SUV.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is available with a petrol as well as a diesel engine option. The former is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which generates 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT) of peak power and torque, while the latter develops 130 PS and 320 Nm. One can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission with both these powertrain options.