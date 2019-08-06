2020 Mahindra Thar Debut Expected At Auto Expo In 5 & 6 Seat Configuration

Next-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and is based on a new platform with bigger proportions

Mahindra & Mahindra has been spied testing the second generation Thar already on Indian roads and is expected to make global premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo next February. It comes as part of the brand’s strategy to bring in new generation products and fill up the segments it has not been present in. The Thar has a cult following among domestic customers and thus Mahindra has used this opportunity to bring up a brand new avatar.

The homegrown manufacturer has already discontinued the DI variant of the Thar and the upcoming model will use a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. It will be BSVI compliant to likely kick out 140 horsepower and 300 Nm – about 35 hp more than what the existing 2.5-litre unit churns out. Internet reports suggest that Mahindra could introduce a BSVI 2.2-litre petrol engine as well.

Even from the layman’s perspective, the spy shots of the next generation Mahindra Thar do reveal bigger proportions. It is due to the presence of a new platform that will also be found in the upcoming Scorpio. Mechanical changes include a new front suspension, independent rear suspension, wider tracks and reduced wheel articulation by 10 per cent.

The more spacious cabin will enable different roof configurations such as hard and soft. Along with side facing rear seat in 6-seater variant, it will also have forward-facing rear seats in 5-seater variant. The nose section of the 2020 Thar will be updated to meet pedestrian and impact crash test regulations. As standard, it will offer dual airbags, ABS, high-speed warning system, front seat-belt reminder and reversing sensor.

The exterior boasts a number of revisions including refreshed headlamps, flared wheel arches, updated front and rear bumpers, a new set of wheels and an updated rear end among others. The major changes can also be seen on the inside as the off-roader comes with front bucket seats, touchscreen infotainment system with several connectivity features in the top-end, redesigned instrument cluster, dashboard and steering wheel with mounted controls.

In the early parts of next year, Mahindra will also likely launch the next-gen Scorpio while a brand new XUV500 can be expected towards the end of 2020.