2020 Mahindra Thar Customised With Enormous 24-Inch Alloy Wheels

Check out this 2020 Mahindra Thar, which has been personalised with a set of pretty-looking but humongous 24-inch alloy rims

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was introduced in the Indian market a few months back, and the SUV has already managed to become extremely popular among buyers. The company is even increasing its production to fulfil the rather overwhelming demand! Of course, with the Thar being a lifestyle SUV, most of the buyers will end up customising theirs as per their tastes.

Here, we bring you one such modified Mahindra Thar by KB Tyres, which gets a simple yet very flashy mod – a set of 24-inch alloy wheels. These mammoth rims have machine-cut finish and are shod with low profile rubber, which fills up the wheel arches very nicely. That said, low profile rubber deteriorates the ride quality, and decreases the off-roading capabilities as well. Seems like the owner doesn’t wish to take the Thar off-reading any time soon!

Other than that, we can also see that the front bumper has been blacked –out. The same treatment is expected on the rear bumper as well. The black bumper looks much better than the stock dual-tone one, especially against the all-black exterior paint. We also see some additional cladding on the side of the SUV, with a chrome bar in the middle.

This particular model is the convertible soft-top variant of the 2020 Thar. Buyers can also choose between hard-top and fixed soft-top roof options. There are two powertrain choices available as well – a 2.0-litre turbocharged ‘mStallion’ petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbocharged ‘mHawk’ diesel engine.

The petrol engine is capable of developing a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 on the MT). As for the diesel engine, it develops maximum power and torque of 130 PS and 320 Nm, respectively. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with 4WD available as standard.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was recently crash-tested by Global NCAP, where it managed to score a 4-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating. This is quite an impressive feat, especially for a ladderframe SUV. The variant tested had front-facing rear seats, and currently, the option for inward-facing rear seats is unavailable for purchase.