2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch – Report

Easily among the most awaited vehicles at the moment, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will share its platform with the next generation Mahindra Scorpio that will launch later this year

The next-gen 2020 Mahindra Thar is easily among the most anticipated modes in the country at the moment. While many enthusiasts across the country have been waiting for the launch of the new model, there seem to have been many delays in the introduction of the SUV. Now, however, it looks like the wait will soon get over. Reportedly, many dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the upcoming model.

It is noteworthy here that the carmaker is yet to officially announce the commencement of the bookings but the fact that the unofficial bookings have started simply hints at an imminent launch of the new vehicle. In fact, it is being said that the new SUV will launch by August this year and even its media drive could happen very soon.

Earlier, the second generation Mahindra Thar was to launch in April this year, soon after the roll out of the BSVI emission norms. However, the ongoing situation has led to a huge delay in the launch of the vehicle. However, with the lockdown norms relaxing, Mahindra will introduce the updated cars in our market, including the next-gen Scorpio and the XUV500 facelift, in the coming months.

The new generation Mahindra Thar will be comprehensively more modern than the first-generation version. Underpinning the new model will be a more modern body-on-frame construction that will be lighter but more robust architecture that should lead to improved crash safety and better dynamics. This platform will even underpin the next generation Mahindra Scorpio.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be a 2.2-litre diesel engine that will come from the Scorpio. It will produce a maximum power of 140 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The SUV could even get a new-age 2.0-litre engine that should offer improved figures. The earlier Thar came with a 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that is capable of producing a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 247 Nm.

Also, the 2020 Mahindra Thar could even get a petrol engine that can displace 1.5-litre, inline-4-cylinder turbocharged engine that will belong to the ‘mStallion’ engine. This is the same engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

The motor is capable of generating a maximum power of 165 PS and a peak torque of 280 Nm. While the diesel variants will be available with a four-wheel-drive system, the petrol-powered could be available only in a rear-wheel-drive system. Both the motors will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission each.