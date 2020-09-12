2020 Mahindra Thar Base Variant To Be Priced Under Rs. 10 Lakh

The second-generation Mahindra Thar will be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel unit

The next-generation Mahindra Thar is scheduled to launch in India on 2nd October (Gandhi Jayanti), and is one of most highly-anticipated launches of this year. Auto enthusiasts all over the country have been waiting for this SUV for a really long time now. The technical specifications of the vehicle have already been revealed officially.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be available in two trim levels – AX and LX. The AX variant will be available with a fixed soft-top and convertible soft-top options, while the LX variant will be available only with a hard-top. You can opt for the 2.0L petrol or 2.2L diesel engine options on both these trims. The AX variants will only be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the LX trims will have a 6-speed automatic option as well (the LX petrol will only have automatic transmission though).

Recently, the complete price list of the upcoming Thar was leaked online. The SUV will likely have a starting price of Rs. 9.75 lakh, and will go all the way up to Rs. 12.49 lakh (all prices listed are ex-showroom). These are apparently only introductory prices, exclusive to customers who pre-book their Thar after 20th September and take delivery before the second week of October.

As stated above, the 2020 Thar has two engines on offer. The 2.0L ‘mStallion’ petrol motor generates a maximum power of 150 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The 2.2L ‘mHawk’ diesel mill belts out 130 PS and 320 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and the SUV also offers a low ratio transfer box with ‘2 High’, ‘4 High’, and ‘4 Low’ modes.

The new Thar offers brake-locking differentials on all wheels, and a mechanical locking differential on the rear axle. Apart from that, it gets dual front airbags, ABS, ESP, rollover mitigation program, hill-climb assist, hill-descent control, and an optional roll cage.

2020 Mahindra Thar Price List (Ex-showroom) Variant Petrol Diesel AX MT (Soft-top) Rs. 9.75 Lakh Rs. 10.49 Lakh AX (O) MT (Convertible-top) Rs. 10.25 Lakh Rs. 10.99 Lakh LX MT (Hard-top) – Rs. 11.20 Lakh LX AT (Hard-top) Rs. 12.49 Lakh Rs. 12.25 Lakh

There are also a lot of convenience features on offer on the 2020 Thar, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument console with MID, cruise control, key-less entry, and a multi-functional steering wheel.