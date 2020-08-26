2020 Mahindra Thar AX Vs LX Trim Features Comparison

Check out all the differences between the two trims of the second-generation Mahindra Thar – AX and LX – in terms of styling, features, and specs

The new-generation Mahindra Thar has finally been unveiled, and will launch in India on 2nd October, on Gandhi Jayanti. Not only does it look extremely handsome, but it has also gained a lot more features. The homegrown manufacturer has tried to make the Thar as mainstream as possible, giving it good on-road dynamics as well as great off-road capabilities.

The SUV will retail in two trim levels – AX and LX. The AX trim will be the geared towards adventure, while the LX trim will be offered as a lifestyle-oriented variant. There are a few significant differences between the two trims (AX and LX), including the features and mechanical specifications, which we shall discuss below.

Interior and Exterior Design

In terms of the basic design, there isn’t much to differentiate between the AX and LX variants, except for a few minor differences. On the AX trims, customers get a soft-top roof as standard, with the option to upgrade to a convertible or hard-top roof. Apart from that, you get 16-inch steel wheels as standard, along with a single-tone colour scheme for the bumpers.

As for the interior, the AX trim is offered in a 6-seater configuration as standard, with forward-facing front seats and inward-facing rear benches. You can choose to upgrade to forward-facing rear seats, which also adds the integrated roll cage to it (along with three-point seat belts and ISOFIX child seat mounts).

On the LX trim, you don’t have the option for a fixed soft-top; you’ll have to choose between a hart-top and a convertible soft-top. You get 18-inch alloy wheels as standard (even the spare wheel), and the bumpers sport a dual-tone paint scheme. LED DRLs and halogen front fog lamps are also offered as standard.

Inside the cabin, the LX variant gets forward-facing rear seats and roll cage as standard, along with premium fabric upholstery. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen and a multi-colour MID as well, and roof-mounted speakers as well.

Features

The 2020 Mahindra Thar gets a lot of premium equipment on offer, most of which is available on the LX trim. That doesn’t mean the AX trim has been neglected though. In terms of safety, you get dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD, central locking, and rear parking sensors as standard.

You also get a manual-dimming IRVM, manual AC, power windows, and a 12-volt charging socket on offer. Optional features include a rear defogger, integrated roll cage, remote keyless entry (hardtop variant only), and height-adjustable driver’s seat.

On the LX trim, you get even more features, like ESP (with rollover mitigation), tyre pressure monitoring, tyre angle monitoring, hill-hold assist and hill-descent control, speed-sensing door locks, follow-me-home headlamps, height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable lumbar support (front seats), automatic climate control, cruise control, electrically- operated ORVMs, USB connectivity.

Apart from that, you also get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, a 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster, and roof-mounted speaker.

Engine and Transmission

For the first time ever, the Mahindra Thar is being offered with a petrol engine and an automatic transmission, not necessarily together though. On the AX trim, buyers can choose between the 2.0-litre ‘mStallion 150’ petrol engine and a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk 130’ diesel engine. The former generates a maximum power of 150 hp and a peak torque of 320 Nm, while the latter is rated at 130 hp and 320 Nm. Both the motors come paired to a 6-speed manual transmission only.

On the LX trim, you still get the option to choose between the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel powerplants, but transmission choices are different. The diesel motor can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, while the petrol engine can only be had with a 6-speed automatic.

Regardless of the trim level, the 2020 Mahindra Thar comes with a 4-wheel-drive system as standard, along with a manual transfer case. The transfer case offers three drive options – 2-high, 4-high, and 4-low. The ‘2-high’ mode disconnects the front wheels and turns the Thar into a rear-wheel-drive SUV. The ‘4-high’ is the regular 4WD mode, and ‘2-low’ is the low-ratio mode, which increases the torque output to the wheels to help the vehicle climb over obstacles easily.