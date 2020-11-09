2020 Mahindra Thar AX & AX Std Variants Removed From Website

2020 Mahindra Thar is offered in 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine options, paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT

Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the second generation Thar on October 2 with a starting price of Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new off-roader is retailed in three variants namely AX, AX (O) and LX pertaining to different sets of customers based on their adventure or lifestyle needs. The reception of the new Thar has been nothing short of overwhelming and thus its booking numbers soared.

The reservations for the 2020 Mahindra Thar have already surpassed the 20,000 mark and the waiting period stands at five to seven weeks based on the variants. Recently, the first unit of the new-gen Mahindra Thar, which was auctioned out for Rs. 1.10 crore, was delivered to the customer and on November 8 and 9, Mahindra is delivering 500 units of the three-door SUV across the country.

It appears that the entry-level trims of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are no longer available for people to buy. The AX and AX Standard variants have been silently removed the brand’s official website and they features fixed soft top roof and side facing rear seats. Currently, the prices of the second-gen Mahindra Thar start at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom).



The aforementioned variants sat at the entry point and their prices commenced from Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on a new ladder frame construction, the new Thar has bigger proportions than the previous model and is offered in an expansive range. With evolutionary updates to the exterior, the off-roader continues to have its rugged appeal without any compromises.

The homegrown UV specialist has made many changes on the mechanical side as its ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle and break-over angle have been improved for the betterment of off-roading. Courtesy of the new independent front suspension and other mechanical updates, the handling characteristics and ride quality have certainly improved as well.



As for the performance, it uses a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 130 bhp and 320 Nm while the latter delivers 150 bhp and 320 Nm. Both are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT with four-wheel-drive system as standard.