2020 Mahindra Thar 4-Door Version Digitally Imagined As New-Gen Armada

2020 Mahindra Thar four-door rendering is brimmed with practicality as it can accommodate more passengers and luggage room

Just a few days ago, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the new generation Thar and it will be officially launched on October 2 in the domestic market. It is only of the long-awaited models in recent automotive history and on paper, Mahindra has certainly thrown everything at it as it gets enhanced appeal with upgraded interior, features and technologies.

The second-gen Thar takes evolutionary approach to design changes as the traditional sturdy body panels and upright sections have been retained with an edgy profile boasting modernity. The new version of the off-roader can be had in multiple configurations and it can be specced based on off-roading and lifestyle needs.

The Thar is also a sought after vehicle in the custom business due to its suppleness towards modifications and it won’t be long before we see wild personalisation ideas on the internet with the new version. The styling of the Mahindra Thar is more of a modern classic and a rendering artist has taken liberty of it in his latest creation of a four-door Thar digitally.

The new two-door Thar is utilised to create a four-door version with presumably longer wheelbase and addition of rear doors and it definitely looks cool with an appealing butch stance. The imaginative rendering could ensure a more spacious cabin and giving more room for occupants may only help in upping its practicality factor.

With changes to the front fascia, the four-door Mahindra Thar gets new vertical grille slats, squarish LED headlamps, fender mounted LED Daytime Running Lights, a prominent bumper with circular fog lamps, black wheel arch cladding and roof, and so on. If it turns into reality, it could be positioned well above the upcoming two-door version with a more powerful engine option.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 130 bhp and 300 Nm while the all-new mStallion 2.0-litre petrol kicks out 150 bhp and 320 Nm. Both are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.