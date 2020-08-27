2020 Mahindra Scorpio & XUV500 To Get More Powerful Diesel Engines

The powerplants on the next-gen XUV500 and Scorpio will be more powerful versions of the new Thar’s 130 PS diesel and 150 PS petrol motors

With the launch of the new-generation Mahindra Thar approaching fast, fans of the brand are now waiting for the official announcement regarding the next-generation XUV500 and Scorpio. Both these SUVs have been spied multiple times on Indian roads, and are expected to not only offer better styling and equipment, but better engines as well.

The current-generation model of the Mahindra XUV500 is powered by the 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine, which generates 155 PS and 360 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. As for the Scorpio, it is powered by a slightly detuned version of the same powerplant, producing 142 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. At the moment, the only available transmission is a 6-speed manual.

We expect the new-generation models of both the SUVs to have higher power (and torque) figures than the current ones. The Scorpio is expected to generate close to 150 PS, while the XUV500 will probably produce around 180 PS. Apart from that, Mahindra is also expected to offer the 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine on these SUVs.

In the BS6-era, petrol-powered vehicles are expected to gain more popularity, primarily due to the huge price difference between the equivalent petrol and diesel cars. The 2.0L mStallion petrol was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year, and can generate a maximum power of 190 PS and a peak torque of 380 Nm.

The new Thar also has that powerplant, but not in the 190 PS tune. The motor was detuned significantly, down to 150 PS and 320 Nm. The Scorpio will have a higher power output than the Thar, and the XUV500’s power output will be higher still. Also, we expect the return of the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox on the new models, on both petrol and diesel versions.

The new-generation XUV500 is expected to launch during the first quarter of the next year, while the next-gen Scorpio is expected to follow suit during mid 2021. The former is speculated to be priced from Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh, and the latter between Rs. 12.5 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh.