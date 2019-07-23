2020 Mahindra Scorpio To Get 4WD System; Launch Next Year

Mahindra is developing a new 2.0-litre BS6 engine for the next-generation SUVs including the Thar, Scorpio and XUV 500

In 2020, India will get the BS-VI emission norms that will require all the manufacturers to offer compliant vehicles. Mahindra and Mahindra that heavily depends on diesel engines at the moment is working to develop an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will power the upcoming cars.

It will equip many all-new Mahindra vehicles including the 2020 Thar, 2020 Scorpio and the 2020 XUV 500. The 2.0-litre engine will be available in three different states of tune. The version that will power the upcoming all-new Mahindra Scorpio will generate around 170 bhp of maximum power.

It will be much more powerful than the current-generation Scorpio that gets the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The top-end variant of the current-generation Scorpio gets the 140 bhp state of tune while the lower options get the 120 bhp version of the engine. The all-new engine that is currently under development gets an all-aluminium construction.

This allows the engine to be very lightweight and compared to the current mHawk engine, the all-new engine will be 80 kg lighter. It will enable the manufacturer to shed the overall weight of the vehicle and make it perform better and increase the fuel efficiency too. It will get a 6-speed manual transmission, and we can expect an automatic transmission with the all-new Scorpio also.

The all-new 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will be conceptualised and designed at the Mahindra’s North American technical centre. It is the same centre that worked on the Mahindra Marazzo. The overall design of the Scorpio is not expected to change, and it is likely to retain the butch design. However, it will look futuristic and modern.

The same engine will also power the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar, but the power output is expected to be lower than that of the Scorpio while a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre engine will power the next-generation Mahindra XUV 500 too. The all-new Scorpio is expected to be launched in the Indian market in early 2020, and the price of the vehicle is expected to increase slightly.