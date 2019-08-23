2020 Mahindra Scorpio Rear Quarter Section Rendered

A new speculative rendering that has surfaced on the cyberspace has imagined the rear quarter section of the next generation 2020 Mahindra Scorpio based on its spy images

Mahindra, the popular homegrown carmaker, will launch a slew of all-new vehicles in the coming times. One of the upcoming Mahindra vehicle sin India is the next generation 2020 Mahindra Scorpio, which has been spied on numerous occasions.

Based on these sightings, a rendering artist has come up with an image that visualizes the rear-three-quarters of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio. As you can make out from the image that we have on this page, the next-gen Scorpio will look considerably different from the current model.

First launched in 2002, the Scorpio is known to be among the boldest small SUVs around. While the next-gen model would look completely different, the company has already reassured us that the SUV would retain the bold stance of the current model.

If only thing, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio could enjoy an even higher road presence due to the bigger proportions and a more butch styling. The rear-end will sport a new tail gate that will be flanked by a more modern-looking set of tail lights. The rear windscreen will have a sharper rake-angle while the bumper will complete the macho look with black plastic cladding.

The interior will be more spacious and will feature a bigger dashboard. Instead of the horizontal vents seen on the present model, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will have vertical central aircon vents. The dashboard will even feature a large touchscreen infotainment unit that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In all likelihood, bits like the steering wheel and the gear knob will be carried over from the Marazzo to keep costs under check.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will be an all-new BS-VI-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will produce a maximum power of 160 PS. The new motor will be roughly 80 kg lighter than the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine of the current model.

The same engine will also power the next-gen models of the Thar and the XUV500, albeit in different power tunes. Transmission options for the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. An optional 4WD system is also likely to be available.