2020 Mahindra Scorpio Interior Spotted Revealing More Updates

2020 Mahindra Scorpio could make its global debut at the upcoming Auto Expo before going on sale with a range of exterior and interior changes

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning for an overhaul of its many SUVs including the Scorpio, Thar and XUV500. The test mules of the trio have already been spotted testing across the country. The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio and Thar, in particular, are expected to debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

The Scorpio plays an integral role in Mahindra garnering high sales volumes. On sale since 2002, the workhorse has undergone two major facelifts in its lifecycle. One in 2006 and the most recent update in 2014. The upcoming model though appears to be a radical departure from the existing Scorpio.

The spy pictures posted by us here show a thorough glimpse of the possible interior changes. Despite being covered in camouflage, some of the cabin elements can be clearly seen. The centre console and the control dials look almost similar to the one used in the existing Scorpio, as does the chunky steering wheel with mounted controls.

Mahindra could enhance the premium finish of the dashboard and other areas alongside updating the material quality. Moreover, the dual-tone cabin colour scheme will also likely see a revision. The high-end variants will boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The test mule had it positioned in the middle and it could be an eight-inch unit as opposed to the seven-incher currently present especially in the range-topping grades. An all-digital instrument cluster could also be offered but the layout remains the same in the test prototype.

In order to meet the stringent crash test standards, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to feature a third row with forward-facing seat setup. The overall dimensions of the forthcoming Scorpio have also grown leading to more room for the occupants inside the cabin.

As for the powertrain, it is believed to use an all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that will also power the second-gen Thar. It will be BSVI compliant right from the word go and it could be mated to either a manual or an automatic transmission.