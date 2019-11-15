2020 Mahindra Scorpio Catches Fire While Undergoing Road Tests – Video

A highly camouflaged test mule of the next-gen 2020 Mahindra Scorpio caught fire while undergoing road tests, no one was injured in this incident

Camouflaged test mules of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio have been spotted undergoing road tests on multiple occasions. The latest spotting, however, took a dramatic turn when the test mule in question was seen ablaze. So far, the reason for this has been unknown. Luckily, no injuries were caused to anyone by the fire-catching incident.

It is being said that the test mule of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio was undergoing its regular road tests when the test drive spotted smoke emitting from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver was quick to act on this and parked the vehicle on the side of a road before abandoning it. Soon, the car was engulfed in flames and was reduced to almost nothing within minutes.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will be revealed the 2020 Auto Expo in February next year. The new generation of the highly popular SUV is underpinned by a new architecture that will be shared with the all-new Thar. The new platform will even lead to better dynamics and a more spacious cabin.

The next-gen 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be shared with other new-gen Mahindra models like Thar and XUV500, albeit in varying tunes.

The motor will offer roughly 160 PS for the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio and around 180 PS for the new generation XUV500. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic options, while four-wheel-drive could be available as an optional extra on select trims.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will also have bigger dimensions than the current model. So far, all the test mules have been spotted hidden under heavy camouflage but the company has assured that the new model would retail the bold stance of the last model whilst looking sufficiently modern and upmarket.