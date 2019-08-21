2020 Mahindra Bolero Spied On Test For The First Time

Mahindra is expected to introduce the updated Bolero sometime early next year with cosmetic and interior changes

For a long period of time, Mahindra & Mahindra has the Bolero as its highly dependable workhorse that would garner consistent sales volume. Along with Scorpio, it defined the brand image in the modern era with its workaholic attitude and sturdy appearance. Since last year, Mahindra has been busy debuting new products or updating the existing ones.

Before the arrival of BSVI emission standard from April 2020, Mahindra will upgrade its engine lineup to meet the stringent norms and it will more likely be accompanied by noticeable exterior revisions to the models like Bolero and TUV300. It is worth noting that the next generation Scorpio, Thar and XUV500 are already in the works.

The test mule of the 2020 Mahindra Bolero has been spotted running trials for the first time. The spy pictures taken on a rainy day through the glass do show the camouflaged prototype with test numberplate. It only wore the disguise at the front. While the images do not give a clear indication of what is in store, some of the design updates can be observed.

As the upcoming TUV300 Plus facelift, the 2020 Mahindra Bolero gets slightly slanted vertical grille slats while the circular headlamp unit also appears to have been revised. The overall boxy silhouette of the Bolero remains with an upright windshield and rectangular wing mirrors along with flat roof design and bonnet as well as tall pillars.

We do believe that the front bumper, central air inlet and design of the fog lamps of the forthcoming Mahindra Bolero are reminiscent of the existing model. As the Bolero Power Plus received mandatory safety updates to stick by the AIS 145 norms recently, the Bolero long version and the older model were not here to stay.

The interior of the Bolero could get new features to stretch the lifespan of the current generation MUV before a brand new model arrives. We expect the 1.5-litre diesel engine to get the necessary updates to meet BSVI emission regulations. It produces 70 bhp and 195 Nm and is connected to a standard five-speed manual transmission.

Render Image Source: IAB