2020 Mahindra Bolero Fitted With 20-Inch Wheels Brings G-Wagon Vibes

The custom Mahindra Bolero uses 20-inch Mercedes-replica alloy wheels from Velocity Tyres and the rims are shod on 295/45/R20 tyres

The Bolero has been in business since 2000 and over the years, it has become one of the most consistent selling Mahindra SUVs in the country. It is adored for its workhorse nature and the ability to carry passengers at ease. The BSVI compliant Bolero was launched earlier this year and is priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides mild updates to the front fascia, the Bolero received structural changes to stick by pedestrian crash test regulations and internal modifications to meet the stringent BSVI emission standards. While the Bolero’s exterior has certainly been enhanced in its latest avatar, the fact that the MUV does not offer alloy wheels even as an option is a bummer.

This leads to owners seeking aftermarket shops for fitting a set of new wheels as the steel wheels do degrade the masculine stance of the MUV. Here we have a 2020 Mahindra Bolero fitted with 20-inch Mercedes-replica alloy wheels from Velocity Tyres in Ludhiana, Punjab. The styling of the multi-spoke wheels is certainly inspired by the Mercedes-Benz AMG range.

The upright stance of the Mahindra Bolero with tall pillars does go hand in hand with that of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and thus the alloy wheels act as a perfect fitment. Shod on 295/45/R20 tyres from a Taiwan-based company called Sonar Performance, the customised Bolero does not look out of place in our opinion. Since the front axle has wider track than the rear in the Bolero, custom spacers are used.

This might raise reliability concerns but a well-made spacer would not do any damage on a long term. The addition of new replica alloy wheels with Mercedes-Benz logo is not accompanied by any visual modifications and mechanically, the Bolero continues to use the 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk75 Diesel engine with BSVI compliance.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 75 PS and 195 Nm of peak torque and helps in achieving a claimed fuel economy of 16.7 kmpl. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission sending power to only the rear wheels. The Bolero is suspended on independent front suspension and live rigid axle at the rear.