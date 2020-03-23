First batch of the 2020 Mahindra Bolero Facelift BS6 model has already started reaching the dealerships, which means the official launch is now merely days away from happening

We have already reported several times that Mahindra, the homegrown UV specialist, is close to launching an upgraded Bolero UV that will sport a BS6 engine and some styling updates. Now, the refreshed model has started reaching the dealerships, thereby indicating that it could be merely days away from the official launch. A new video on Youtube has detailed the new UV.

The said video gives us a detailed walkaround of the new model, along with telling us in detail about the changes that have been made to the popular UV. At the front, the Bolero gets new headlamps that flank a redesigned grille. Also, there are LED DRLs and the front bumper, which has also been redesigned, comes with smoother creases and new foglamp housings. The side profile remains unchanged, while the taillamps are new.

Inside, there are not too many changes as the design of the dashboard remains the same as before. The only difference here comes from the new colour scheme that is slightly darker than before. Under the hood, the Bolero has a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine that has been updated to meet the BS6 regulations.

The maximum power and torque outputs are likely to have remained unchanged at 72 PS and 195 Nm, respectively. The motor continues to come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

In spite of the utilitarian appeal and the not-so-modern hardware, the Mahindra Bolero offers a sufficiently long list of features for the price it commands. You get electric windows on all the doors, along with manual HVAC, all-digital instrument console and a music system.

Safety features on offer include dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed warning and rear parking sensors. There will be four trims on offer– LX, SLE, SLX, and ZLX. Prices will be slightly higher than those of the current model, which retails in a range of Rs 7.61 lakh to 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).