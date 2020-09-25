2020 Land Rover Defender To Launch On 15th October – Price Details

The new-generation Land Rover Defender will be available in 3-door and 5-door versions, with just one engine option for India – a 2.0 turbo-petrol

The new-generation Land Rover Defender is scheduled to launch in India on 15th October. The company had announced the prices list for the SUV in our market back in February 2020, and now, official bookings have also begun online. Earlier, the brand had planned to launch the new Defender in India during June, but due to the prevailing conditions and market slowdown, it was postponed.

The new Defender is completely different from the previous-generation model. Where the older one had an extremely old-school design, the new one looks thoroughly modern. Land Rover has given it a boxy silhouette, along with a few retro-inspired details. Just like the older generation, the new Defender gets two variants – 90 (3-door model) and 110 (5-door model).

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is underpinned by the new D7X platform. Land Rover claims that this monocoque chassis is the stiffest they’ve ever built, and is ideal for off-road use. In India, a single engine option will be available – 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor can generate 292 HP and 400 Nm, and comes paired to an 8-speed transmission and an AWD system.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “It will be a proud moment for Land Rover to bring the iconic New Defender for the first time in India since we entered the country in 2009. It will also be a significant milestone for the overall auto industry in India to witness the launch of a vehicle which enjoys legendary cult status across the globe. In line with its status, an immersive and highly engaging digital launch event has been planned to mark its arrival in India.”

The 2020 Defender comes with a host of modern features, like a 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display, and a 360-degree camera. It also gets an air-suspension system, which can alter the ground clearance automatically (based on the terrain) or manually.

The upcoming SUV will be available in five trim levels – Defender (base trim), S, SE, HSE, and First Edition – which are available on both ‘90’ and ‘110’ models. The price list for the Land Rover Defender starts at Rs. 69.99 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 86.27 lakh. We shall provide the exact/updated price list after the launch, so stay tuned to GaadiWaadi.com for further updates.