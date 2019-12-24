2020 KTM RC 390 Image Leaked Online, Will Launch In India In 2021

KTM is set to introduce the updated RC 390 soon, which will also be brought to the Indian market, but in 2021

A test mule of the 2020 KTM RC 390 was spied on test some time back but was mostly covered in black. However, the leaked image confirm how the production-ready bike will look like. Compared to the current model on sale, the upcoming RC 390 comes equipped with an all-new bodywork with sharp contours all around the body.

The front-end of the bike is more angular now and resembles its bigger sibling, the KTM RC8. The conventional turn indicators have been replaced by new units that are placed into the front fairing. The 2020 KTM RC 390 will also get an LED headlamp, as well as tail lamp.

Powering the 2020 KTM RC 390 will be the same 373cc, single-cylinder engine liquid-cooled engine, which produces 42 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 35 Nm of max torque at 7,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. However, the engine will be made compliant to the Euro 5 and the BS6 emission norms, but the power figures will likely not be affected.

The leaked images also reveal a new dual-tone blue and orange paint scheme, which can be seen on the 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R as well. KTM will officially unveil the 2020 RC 390 globally at the 2020 Milan Motor Show (EICMA).

However, expect the bike to hit the Indian markets in 2021. Currently, the 373 cc motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and takes on the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

KTM also recently revealed the 390 Adventure in India at the India Bike Week 2019, which shares its engine with the 390 Duke and RC 390, but gets increased suspension travel, traction control, and added ground clearance, along with other features for off-roading duties. KTM is yet to reveal the prices of the adventurer, and its launch has been pushed to January 2020 as well.