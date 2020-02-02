2020 KTM 250 Duke BS6 Launched – Top 5 Changes

KTM recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the 250 Duke at a starting price of Rs 2,00,576 (ex-showroom Delhi)

The 250 Duke was originally launched to bridge the sizeable gap between the 200 Duke and 390 Duke. The Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer recently updated the quarter-litre motorcycle to comply with the BS6 emission norms, but the transition has also brought a few notable changes along with it.

Here are the top 5 changes made to the 2020 KTM 250 Duke, as compared to the outgoing model –

1. BS6 Compliance

First and foremost, KTM has updated the Duke 250’s 248.8 cc single-cylinder, 4 Valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected , DOHC motor to comply with the latest BS6 emission norms. However, the power output remains the same. The engine produces 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

2. New components

The 2020 250 Duke has been equipped with some new high-end components like open cartridge upside-down WP forks up front, a slipper clutch and pre-load adjustable mono shocks at the rear.

3. Dual channel ABS

KTM has equipped the new 250 Duke with a dual-channel ABS system as standard, along with a SuperMoto mode that is also offered on the 390 Duke. Activating this mode will disable the ABS for the rear wheel, but it remains active at the front.

4. New colours

Previously, the 250 Duke was only offered with an orange or a white paint job. However, KTM has added two new colour options for the bike, which include Silver Metallic, and Dark Galvano. Both these paint schemes give the bike a new character. However, the colour for the trellis frame will continue to be orange.

5. Price

As compared to the BS4 version which was priced at Rs 1,97,248, the BS6 KTM 250 Duke comes at a premium of Rs 3,328; which means that the bike is priced at Rs Rs 2,00,576 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj-KTM managed to sell 259 units of the 250 Duke in December last year, as against the 135 units it sold in the same month in 2018, resulting in a 92% growth in terms of Year-on-Year sales. Since the bike gets a nominal price hike to make it BS6-compliant, we do not expect a dip in its sales in the near future.