2020 Kia Sorento’s ‘Terrain Mode’ Makes It A Capable Go Anywhere SUV

2020 Kia Sorento comes with a range of cosmetic and interior updates compared to the previous model

The latest Sorento comes equipped with a dedicated ‘Terrain Mode’ and Kia makes a great deal it. The South Korean auto major claims that the new model will provide better tractability, control as well as stability across different surface conditions namely Mud, Snow and Sand as each has a dedicated mode depending on where the Sorento is driven.

In the all-wheel-drive variants, the Terrain Mode should enhance the overall go-anywhere capabilities by a big margin compared to the outgoing model. Using the ‘Select’ dial on the centre console, the driver can maneuver through each mode to suit his requirements. It helps in optimizing the drivetrain with adjustments to the vehicle stability control, engine output and gearshift times.

For instance, in the Mud Mode, the axles are driven based on a delayed shift pattern and smoother torque application while in the Sand Mode, the delayed up shifts are marched with higher torque output to not get stuck in the situation. In Snow Mode, the torque has been limited and is split evenly between both the axles. The Traction Control System helps in applying low levels of brake force to the wheels.

This enables optimised traction and shorter gear shifts prevent the wheel slip. The original Sorento introduced in 2003 was mated to an all-wheel-drive configuration with a sturdy body-on-frame construction, as it performed well in all conditions. The latest fourth generation features several technological advancements to further elevate the driveability.

Earlier this year, Kia unveiled the fourth-gen Sorento with a host of exterior and interior updates. On the outside, the 2020 Sorento features a more prominent grille, slimmer LED headlights, more aggressive bumpers up front and rear, wider air intakes, redesigned fog lights, sportier LED DRLs, shorter overhangs, vertically positioned LED tail lights, revised tailgate, etc.

The interior gets a 10.12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new dashboard, dual-tone theme, chrome garnished vertical air conditioning vents, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, leather seat upholstery, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and so on.

The hybrid version of the Sorento uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine working in tandem with a Li-ion polymer battery pack and an electric motor. The combined output is rated at 230 PS and 350 Nm and it features a Continuously Variable Valve Duration technology that aids in improving fuel efficiency and performance.