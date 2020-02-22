2020 Kia Sorento SUV’s Engine And Specifications Revealed

2020 Kia Sorento comes with bigger proportions, redesigned exterior and interior along with a host of powertrain options

Kia unveiled the fourth generation Sorento SUV a few days ago and its technical specifications have now been out. Revealed at the brand’s South Korean website, the 2020 Kia Sorento will be offered in a wide range of powertrain choices in its home market. With a new platform, the new SUV is about 80 kilograms lighter than the outgoing model and it will be offered in a six-seater payout as well.

The new Sorento is available for pre-order in South Korea and it will officially enter that market in March following its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. During the course of this year, it will spread its wings across different global markets. The 2020 Kia Sorento has bigger dimensions than the outgoing model giving more space to the occupants.

It is 10 mm longer (4,810 mm), 10 mm wider (1,900 mm) and has an increased wheelbase of 35 mm (2,815 mm) while the height stands at 1,700 mm with roof rails. Kia claims that the upgraded Sorento has a more comfortable interior space with six-seat configuration. Besides the independent middle row, the final row of seats can be adjusted based on room for rear occupants or to carry your luggage.

The premium SUV could arrive in India in the near future considering its upmarket status and the buyers’ affinity towards such body types. The completely designed exterior takes plenty of inspiration from the flagship Telluride SUV as the front fascia and rear end have become more aggressive than ever. The powertrain department comprises of 1.6-litre turbo petrol, a 2.5-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel found in the Carnival.

The smaller petrol unit is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 177 bhp and 265 Nm with an electric motor capable of 59 bhp and 264 Nm. They work in tandem and the combined output stands at 227 bhp and 350 Nm. The bigger petrol motor kicks out 277 bhp and 421 Nm and is paired with the debuting eight-speed wet double-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2.2-litre SmartStream four-pot diesel makes 199 bhp and 440 Nm and is mated to a DCT as well. More powerplants are in the works as a performance-based turbo petrol engine and a plug-in hybrid mill are also in the pipeline for late 2020. The new architecture also helps in providing a smoother ride and sharper handling amidst having improved safety features.

For the first time ever in a Kia, the new Sorento gets multiple collision avoidance automatic braking system that automatically hit the brakes when the driver loses control following the first crash.