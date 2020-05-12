2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Launched In South Korea

The updated Kia Picanto/Morning gets a sole 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 76 PS and 95 Nm and mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission, in South Korea

Kia Picanto is an extremely popular hatchback in the foreign markets that has been on sale since 2004, and is currently in its third-gen avatar since 2017. Hence, the hatchback was due for a mid-life refresh to stay relevant, and Kia Motor has launched the Picanto facelift in South Korea for a base price of KRW 1,17,50,000, which translates to about Rs 7.27 lakh in Indian currency.

The Picanto is known as the ‘Morning’ in a few markets, including South Korea. The updated hatchback not only gets an updated design, it also gets new features, safety tech as well as a revised powertrain. In terms of styling, the 2020 Picanto gets new front and rear bumpers, a revised tiger-nose grille up front, restyled lower grille, new 16-inch alloy wheels and slightly tweaked headlamps and tail lamps. Also included is a new paint scheme called ‘Honeybee’.

Inside the cabin, the overall layout remains the same, since it is just a facelift. However, it now gets a 4.2-inch colour MID in the instrument cluster, as well as a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system allows connecting to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and features cloud-based voice recognition using Kakao’s AI platform, wireless navigation, and also comes with connected-car tech.

In addition, the car also gets Car to Home feature which lets you control IoT devices such as lights, plugs, AC, gas circuit breakers etc at your home. So, if you do own one of these smart devices, the Picanto/Morning takes convenience a step further for you.

The new safety features include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane-Keep Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Driver Attention Warning as well.

Powering the updated Picanto is a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine, that comes mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The said engine has a maximum power output of 76 PS, and a peak torque rating of 95 Nm. This is the only drivetrain on offer with the South Korea-spec ‘Morning’.