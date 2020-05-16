2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Detailed In A Walkaround Video

2020 Kia Picanto facelift comes with many styling updates, more features and new safety equipment along with updated engine, its prices start at KRW 1,17,50,000 (approx Rs 7.265 lakh)

Recently, the 2020 Kia Morning facelift (aka 2020 Ki Picanto facelift) was launched in South Korea at a start price of KRW 1,17,50,000 (Rs 7,26,586.51). The updated model features a host of styling changes, more features and an updated motor. A rather comprehensive walkaround video that you see here takes us through all the changes the new model carries.

Up front, the 2020 Kia Picanto facelift comes with a new bumper, updated tiger-nose grille, revised lower grille and updated headlamps. The side profile comes with new 16-inch mag wheels while the rear-end features a new bumper and revised taillamps. Also, there’s a new Honeybee colour option.

While the interior of the 2020 Kia Picanto is largely unchanged, it gets a 4.2-inch colour MID and a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The updated infotainment unit can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at one time and it also offers cloud-based voice recognition using Kakao’s AI platform. Moreover, it also offers wireless navigation data updates and many connected car services.

Yet another highlight of the infotainment system of the 2020 Kia Picanto is that it can let you control smart home devices like lights, plugs, aircon, etc through Car to Home feature. The car even comes with many new safety features, including BCA (Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist), RCCA (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist) RCCA, LKA (Lane Keeping Assist), FCA (Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist) and DAW (Driver Attention Warning).

The 2020 Kia Picanto facelift features an updated 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine that comes mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. This engine outputs up to 76 PS and 95.12 NM and offers a claimed fuel mileage of 15.7 km/l. For now, the 1.0-litre LPi LPG engine variant that was available on the pre-facelift model has discontinued.

It used to offer a maximum power and peak torque of 74 PS and 94.14 Nm, respectively, and came mated with a 4-speed automatic transmission. In other markets, the pre-facelift Picanto has been on sale with a 1.25-litre MPi petrol engine and a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine.