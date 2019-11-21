2020 Kia Niro Unveiled With Styling Updates And Additional Tech

Kia has revealed a fresh new update for its Niro Hybrid and PHEV crossovers at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, set to launch early next year

The Kia Niro is not only a handsome looking crossover, but it also currently holds a Guinness World Record for the lowest fuel consumption by a hybrid vehicle. The 2020 refresh does not mean anything has changed, but the car gets some new styling updates along with a few additional features inside the cabin.

The 2020 Kia Niro gets a slightly redesigned front fascia which continues to sport the brand’s signature Tiger Nose Grille but with a mesh insert. The car now gets boomerang shaped LED DRLs slotted in the corners of the front bumper. It is also offered with a new set of striking dual tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, we get to see a larger faux skid plate along with tweaked tail lamps. In terms of tech on offer, the Niro comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system running on Kia’s UVO system and integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. A larger 10.25-inch unit with navigation and Harman/Kardon stereo is offered with the higher variants.

Other additions include ambient lighting, electronic parking brake, and new paddle shifters, which double up as the controls for the regenerative braking, as seen on the Hyundai Kona Electric in India. On the safety front, Kia has added driver assistance tech such as lane following, lane keep assist, and automatic headlamps.

The drivetrains on offer remain unchanged. The regular Niro gets a 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 1.56 kWh battery that churns out a combined 139 HP of max power and 264 Nm of torque. The Niro PHEV trim is offered with the same 1.6-liter petrol unit, but comes paired with a bigger 8.9 kWh battery and has the same power output.

However, Kia claims that the PHEV variant can give you an additional driving range of 42 km (26 miles) in full-electric mode. The 2020 Kia Niro will start reaching dealerships early next year, but the Korean manufacturer has not revealed of the upcoming refreshed model yet.