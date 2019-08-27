2020 Kia Mohave SUV’s Interior Looks Impressive In Leaked Pictures

2020 Kia Mohave is based on the Mohave Masterpiece Concept showcased earlier this year and it gets an overhauled interior

Kia Motors unveiled the official exterior pictures of the new generation Mohave a few days ago before the brand’s South Korean website posted the interior shots that came as a surprise for many. Here are the real-world images of the 2020 Mohave’s cabin to give you a clear idea of the changes.

The interior gets dual-tone black and tan finish and is completely different from the old model. The layered dashboard comprises of dark wooden trim running across the width and below which the premium chrome trim can be noted. The instrument cluster is brand new and is modern as other latest SUVs from Kia such as the Telluride.

There is a big 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system occupying the middle of the dash with connectivity features. It is flanked by bigger air conditioning vents. With all the controls centred on the infotainment system, the minimalistic use of physical buttons, unlike the previous model, has enhanced the upscale nature of the Mohave.

It also gets dual-zone climate control system and a neatly finished centre console with twin cup holders and the gear gaiter area. The centre stack features a drive mode selector and control buttons for Hill Start Assist. The tan Nappa leather seat upholstery, contrast stitching on the top section of the dashboard, heated and ventilated seats, head-up display unit, centre armrest, multiple charging ports, wireless charging facility and premium piano black finish are some of the other interior highlights.

The multi-functional steering wheel has mounted controls for various operations while the door panels have carbon-fibre like trim. The metallic switches and dials appear to have been well crafted as well. The new Mohave is based on the Mohave Masterpiece Concept displayed at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in March.

It is essentially a toned-down version of the concept but the exterior is as equally impressive as the interior. The peculiar Tiger Nose front grille, multi-layered LED headlamps and an imposing tail lamp graphics make the Mohave certainly stand out. It is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine making 356 horsepower and 560 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels.

2020 Kia Mohave Images