2020 Kia Mohave New Pics Released, Looks Fabulous

New pictures of the 2020 Kia Mohave show how good a looker it is and is based on the Mohave Masterpiece concept

The latest set of Kia vehicles sold globally is nothing short of impressive in terms of design and the new generation Mohave is certainly a stand out. The official pictures of the 2020 Mohave came to light in August 2019 and the live images posted here further indicate how good a looker it has been all along.

The 2020 Kia Mohave is based on the Mohave Masterpiece Concept displayed at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. It is a slightly toned down version of its design study but nonetheless the striking and imposing styling details have been retained. The front end boasts a bold-looking Tiger Nose grille with parted headlights and quadra illuminations on either side of the bumper.

The bumper bumper section comes with vertically stacked fog lamps sitting on both sides of the wide central air inlet. The front and rear lower portions have underbody protecting skid plates. Just as the front fascia, the rear is equally impressive with the presence of trapezoidal chrome exhaust systems and matrix-styled LED tail lamps.

Between the tail lamps, MOHAVE is inscribed in a compelling manner as the wide stance of the full-sized premium SUV goes well with its stature. The cabin has two-tone black and tan layout and compared to the outgoing model, high quality materials are used with subtle premium touches. It does not lack upmarket equipment package either.

The dashboard is layered with wooden finish covering the width and the chrome accents add to the dynamic appeal. Other important details include a multi-functional steering wheel, a new instrument cluster, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system flanked by AC vents, etc resemble the eight-seater Telluride.

The Telluride was recently announced as the World Car Of The Year 2020 as it beat Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-30 among a list of more than 25 other vehicles. The Mohave is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo V6 diesel engine making 356 hp and 560 Nm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission power all the four wheels.