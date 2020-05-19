The 11-seat Kia Carnival misses out on some features from the now discontinued KX and SX variants in Malaysia, but get multiple seating layouts

Kia has launched a new 11-seat variant for the Grand Carnival in Malaysia, which has been priced from RM 180,000 (INR 31.22 lakh) onwards, before taxes. In addition, the Korean carmaker has discontinued the previously sold eight-seat KX and SX variants, which were priced at RM 155,888 and RM 184,888 respectively.

The 11-seat Grand Carnival continues to be offered with a sole 2.2-litre four-cylinder CRDi turbo diesel engine that has a maximum power output of 200 PS available at 3,800 rpm, along with 440 Nm of peak torque that is delivered between 1,750 – 2,750 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Multiflex seating on offer can be converted to have six-, seven-, eight- and 11-seat layouts, and get a fabric upholstery. Unlike the SX trim, the front seats are manually adjustable, while the second and third rows offer manual 40:20:40 split-folding.

The fourth-row seats can be popped up when required, but otherwise sit neatly in the boot floor. With all the rows erected, the car has just 33 litres of boot space left, which can be increased to 2,335 litres with the second, third and fourth row folded down.

Other features of this new 2020 Grand Carnival variant include halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, powered rear sliding doors, an integrated roof rack and LED tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, the car gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and three-zone climate control, cruise control, voice recognition etc. The car also gets a reverse parking camera as standard across the range.

On the safety front, the 11-seat Grand Carnival gets Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist along with six airbags. However, the car misses out on the Blind Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning that were fitted on the SX trim. Kia is now offering the 11-seat Grand Carnival in Malaysia with four different paint schemes that include Snow White Pearl, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl and Panthera Metal.