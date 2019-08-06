2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Launched in Japan, Costs Rs 4.19 Lakh (JPY 6,42,600)

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 has been introduced in its home market alongside the new Ninja 400, the new quarter-litre motorcycle offers 37 PS of maximum power

Recently, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 was introduced in Japan. However, our focus here is on another motorcycle that was launched alongside the aforementioned model. Called simply the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250, the quarter-litre supersports contender has been priced at JPY 6,42,600 (Rs 4.19 lakh) and is available even in a KRT Edition guise. The new model is produced in Thailand and will be available to buyers from next month.

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 gets a slew of cosmetic updates for a freshened-up look but carries overall its mechanicals from the outgoing version. Like its 400cc sibling, the Ninja 250 is available in ‘Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphite Grey’ and ‘Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Spark Black’ paint options. The KRT Edition of the Ninja 250 looks the same as the KRT Edition of the Ninja 400, with the only disparities rising from new decals and a different end-can.

Powering the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 is a 248cc, parallel-twin, DOHC engine that benefits from fuel injection and liquid cooling. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. It outputs a maximum power of 37 PS and a peak torque of 23 Nm. Ninja 300, on the other hand, offers 39 PS and 27 Nm.

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The updated motorcycle has a seat height of 795 mm and a ground clearance of 145 mm. The quarter-litre Ninja benefits from assist and slipper clutch. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 166 kg.

Compared to the earlier version, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250 KRT Edition comes with a racing cowl and a bigger windscreen. Also, the Lime Green Ebony version gets red detailing inspired from Suzuka 8 Hours winner Ninja ZX10RR.

Apart from introducing the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 250, the bikemaker is even working on a 4-cylinder engine-equipped Ninja 250, which is likely to offer a maximum power of 60 PS and a stratospheric rev-limit of as much as 20,000 rpm.