2020 Jeep Compass Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut On June 4

2020 Jeep Compass facelift comes with exterior and interior updates including a possible 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Jeep India has the facelifted Compass as its big launch in the domestic market and is expected to arrive towards the end of this year. Ahead of its local debut, the updated model will make its world premiere on June 4 digitally and it has been teased online. The upcoming Compass will play a crucial role in Jeep’s success moving forwards as it is the only popular model for the brand.

The teaser indicates the presence of redesigned multi-slated front grille with honeycomb mesh and the “Connected With Freedom” tag shows that it will feature an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system – mostly the latest version of Uconnect 5. Compared to the outgoing model, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen is expected to be available with better in-car connective technologies capable of OTR updates.

The range-topping variants of the 2020 Jeep Compass should offer features like wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The exterior will likely boast restyled headlamps, new set of wheels and bumpers along with revision to the tail lamps. A revamped interior with updated dashboard, centre console and a range of driver assistive and safety features could be part of the package.



The updated Compass could get a new 1.3-litre four-cylinder FireFly turbocharged engine in markets like Brazil and it may replace the 1.4-litre MultiAir2 Turbo unit. In lower trim, it makes 150 PS and 270 Nm paired with a six-speed dual dry clutch transmission while the 180 PS and 270 Nm version will likely be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

It must be noted that Jeep showcased the Compass Plug-in hybrid with the same engine working in tandem with an electric motor at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The India-spec Compass facelift will continue to use the 1.4-litre turbo petrol delivering 162 PS and 250 Nm and the 2.0-litre diesel kicking out 170 PS and 350 Nm. Both the powertrains are already BSVI compliant.

Currently, the Compass is priced between Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the facelift to ask for a slight premium. Besides the six-speed manual transmission as standard, the petrol variants will be sold with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and nine-speed AT in the diesel trims including the Trailhawk 4×4.