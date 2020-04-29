2020 Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition Looks Striking With Vibrant Accents

2020 Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition will be offered in limited numbers in the UK and it gets performance-based upgrades as well

Isuzu has debuted the new D-Max XTR Colour Edition in the United Kingdom with exterior enhancements and a contrast colour choice. The XTR refers to a customised body kit giving a menacing presence for the popular pickup truck. On the outside, you could readily see the front fascia boasting a range of makeovers and visual additions.

The special edition is available in Splash White, Titanium Silver Met, Obsidian Grey Mica, and Cosmic Black Mica paint schemes of the D-Max and all of them can be embellished with green accents. The Japanese manufacturer has not revealed the prices of the 2020 D-Max XTR Colour Edition and the details on when it will be available on sale are not known just yet.

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition’s production will be restricted to limited quantity to maintain its exclusivity. The exterior comprises of 17-inch multi-spoke stylish satin black finished wheels with contrast green calipers, Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus rubber as standard for tacking all kinds of surfaces and Isuzu badge up front done up in green.

Other updates include a hood protector, silver-finished grille surrounds and on the edges of the wheel arches, front bumper guard, heavy-duty black finished side steps with drain points for preventing damages to the body, rear windows with dark tint, black door mirror caps and door handles, green finished anti-roll bar and dampers, rear spoiler with XTR logo, updated tail lamp surrounds and so on.

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition also comes with kevlar ceramic pads and performance-based front disc brakes for the consistent feel of the pedal with improved anti-corrosion protection and wear resistance. The Pedders-sourced suspension with unique dampers help in increasing the ground clearance to 250 mm. On the inside, the new D-Max XRT gains more updates.

They include leather/suede front seats with contrast green stitching, XTR embroidered front seat backrests and centre headrest at the rear, and there is also a new flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls among other interesting updates.