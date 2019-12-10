The 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was officially introduced first in Thailand last month, and now it has made its first public appearance

Isuzu has updated the D-Max pick-up truck with a new-gen model for 2020, and first introduced it in October, in Thailand. Now, the Japanese carmaker has unveiled the product at the ongoing 2019 Thai Motor Expo as well.

Externally, the 2020 D-Max incorporates the manufacturer’s ‘Infinite Potential’ theme, which gives it an overall muscular and aggressive look, but with premium elements as well. At the front, it features the twin-chrome slat front grille, along with new LED headlamps with projectors and DRLs. It also gets a new bumper with vertically stacked dual fog lamps, and a new skid plate that makes it look more rugged than before.

The top-end V-Cross trim showcased at the event features grey treatment on its large fender flares, door handles, ORVMs and roof rails. The tail lamps get two square-shaped LED elements, and the tailgate has been revised. The pickup now sports 18-inch beefy black alloy-wheels, which add to its overall appeal.

Inside the cabin, the 2020 D-Max features a new dashboard design with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, surrounded by triangular AC vents. Additionally, the instrument cluster incorporates a 4.2-inch digital display. The D-Max V-Cross displayed at the Thai Motor Expo gets all-black interiors paired with chrome treatment, and brown upholstery.

On the safety front, it comes equipped with six airbags, stability control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, walk-away automatic locking, welcome and follow-me-home lighting and voice control.

The Thai-spec 2020 D-Max gets a new 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 188 hp of max power and 450 Nm peak torque, which is 13 hp/70 Nm more than the previous-gen model. A smaller 1.9-litre diesel engine is also on offer, that makes 148 hp power and 350 Nm torque.

Expect the next-gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to be launched in India in the first half of next year. A spokesperson for Isuzu India also earlier confirmed that the production of the pickup’s current BS4-compliant engine will stop by the end of this year, in order to clear up the inventory before the BS6 deadline.