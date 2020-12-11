2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The Euro-spec 2020 Isuzu D-Max receives five stars with 2.2 points for adult occupant and 42.2 points for child occupant categories

In the latest round of crash tests conducted by Euro NCAP, the D-Max pickup truck from Isuzu scored a highly appreciable five star rating. The independent crash test assessment organization used the left-hand-drive version of the D-Max Crew Cab powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine producing 148 bhp maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is connected to either a six-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels. In the adult occupant protection category, it secured 32.2 points while the child occupant safety was rated with 42.2 points. The European version of the Isuzu D-Max features AEB (Autonomous Emergency braking) and thus it scored 37.6 points in pedestrian and cyclist protection.

After putting it through a number of analysis, Euro NCAP found out that the passenger compartment remains stable in the offset frontal test and it was also given the highest marks in the side pole impact test. As for safety assistance, the Isuzu D-Max pickup truck secured 13.4 points as it comes with driving monitoring system and lane support technology.



It uses steering inputs, camera and sensors to alert the driver if any unusual behaviour is noted and automatically gets the vehicle back to the correct lane as well. Another handy safety feature is the traffic sign recognition system for driving in permitted speed limits. It is worth mentioning that the D-Max scored the maximum five stars in ASEAN NCAP and Australian NCAP crash tests.

Less than a couple of months ago, Isuzu launched the BSVI version of the D-Max and S-Cab models with a starting price of Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 9.82 lakh respectively (ex-showroom) and they received subtle exterior updates as well. It is available in three variants namely Cab Chassis, Standard and Super Strong while The S-Cab can be bought in Standard and Hi-Ride trims.

As for the performance, both the D-Max and S-Cab are powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 78 bhp at 3,800 rpm and 176 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 and 2,400 rpm. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission only.