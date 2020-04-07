2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Toyota Yaris – Specifications Comparison

While the Toyota Yaris gets a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine, the 2020 Verna facelift is being offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre oil burner, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit

While the current-gen Hyundai Verna has remained to be around the top of the segment sales charts, Toyota was the last to enter the segment with the Yaris, and has never really managed to catch up. However, Toyota has regularly updated the C-segment sedan throughout its existence, and the Japanese carmaker’s brand value helps the Yaris march on.

As we all know Hyundai recently launched a mid-life facelift for the Verna, which brought along a range of new features, a revamped front-end and additional safety tech. However, it also brought a price hike along with it, which means the Toyota Yaris now undercuts the Verna. Keep reading to find out which sedan out of the two offers better value for your money –

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Toyota Yaris – Dimensions

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has a length of 4,440 mm, a width of 1,729 mm, a height of 1,475 mm, and a 2,600 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Toyota Yaris is 4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, stands 1,495 mm tall and has a 2,550 mm long wheelbase. While the Verna scores well in terms of overall length, the Yaris is taller. However, cabin space won’t be an issue in either of the two sedans.

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Toyota Yaris – Powertrains

Hyundai is offering the Verna facelift with three powertrains, which include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is rated at 115 PS/144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel unit that makes 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque, along with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 120 PS power and 172 Nm torque.

A 6-speed gearbox is standard for both the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and diesel motors, while they are also offered with an optional IVT gearbox and a 6-speed automatic respectively. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine can only be had with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The Toyota Yaris comes with a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 107 PS of maximum power along with 140 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, along with an optional 7-speed CVT gearbox.

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Toyota Yaris – Features

In terms of features on offer, the Verna facelift is truly the best in its class. It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, BlueLink connected car tech, smart trunk, a wireless phone charger, Arkamys premium audio system and more.

The Toyota Yaris does come with a lot of common features as the 2020 Verna including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, cruise control, paddle shifters, push-button start/stop, while it additionally gets ambient mood lighting, a power-adjustable driver’s seat and roof-mounted rear AC vents.

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Toyota Yaris – Safety

On the safety front, the Verna comes with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, emergency stop signal, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, rear disc brakes etc. The Yaris gets 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear disc brakes, TPMS, Hill-start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control and more.

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Toyota Yaris – Price

Hyundai retails the petrol Verna facelift at a base price of Rs 9.30 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.99 lakh for the top-end SX (O) Turbo trim. On the other hand, the petrol-only Yaris has been priced between Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh. In contrast, the diesel variants of the Verna have been priced from Rs 10.65 lakh to Rs 15.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

2020 Hyundai Verna Vs Toyota Yaris – Comparison Verdict

Both the 2020 Hyundai Verna and the Toyota Yaris come with a host of common features, as well as safety tech, with just a few features to separate the two. However, the Toyota Yaris misses out on a diesel powertrain, while the Verna takes an extra point since it is offered with a range of different engines to choose from along with 26 features over the Yaris.