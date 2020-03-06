2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be launched in India on 26th March replicating the changes seen in the facelifted Solaris

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch the facelifted Verna on 26th March in the domestic market and it will likely carry the changes that can be found in the recently unveiled 2020 Solaris sold in Russia. The Solaris is essentially the Verna carrying a different badge for Russia and it has been updated with cosmetic and interior changes.

As for the exterior, the 2020 Hyundai Verna is believed to have the same design updates as the Solaris and thus it could feature a sharper front fascia with black finished redesigned grille. There will be new LED headlamps accompanying the newly designed bumper featuring new fog lamp housing and central air dam.

The cosmetic updates won’t take the same route as the completely revised Verna sold in China and thus Hyundai takes an evolutionary approach instead. The side profile comprises of new alloy wheels but the overall silhouette remains the same. At the back, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will boast revised LED tail lamps, new bumper and other subtle changes.

The interior also gains new features and updates to expand the lifecycle of the existing generation verna further and to address the ever-changing needs of the modern-day customers. It comes with revised dashboard and use of higher quality materials inside along with new seat upholstery.

Some of the notable features include powered and heated seats, auto engine start, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Blue Link should help in differentiating it from the rest of the C-segment sedan competitors such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris.

Besides a whole host of new driver-assistive and safety features, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with BSVI compliance. In Russia, the new Solaris comes with a 1.4-litre engine developing 100 PS and 132 Nm, as well as a 1.6-litre unit. A six-speed MT and six-speed AT are transmission options.