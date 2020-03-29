2020 Hyundai Verna Price Details LEAKED – From Rs. 9.3 Lakh To 13.9 L

The 2020 Hyundai Verna gets 1.5L BS6 petrol & diesel engine along with 1.0L Turbo petrol engine, bookings are open online while deliveries will start next month

The highly awaited 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has finally reached the dealerships and should be officially launched in the coming days. We have got our hands on the prices of the new model, which start at Rs 9.3 lakh. The new model will be sold in three trims, namely – S, SX and SX(O) and the launch of the refreshed C2-segmenter will come just days after the introduction of the second-gen Hyundai Creta.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift looks a lot like the Russia-spec version, which has been on sale under the Solaris moniker. The refreshed model features a host of styling updates on its front and rear-end, while it’s also available with a range of all-new engine options that are compliant with BSVI emission norms.

Hyundai Verna (Variants) 2020 Verna Petrol 2020 Verna Diesel Hyundai Verna S – Base Rs. 9,30,585 Rs. 10,65,585 Hyundai verna SX – Mid Rs. 10,70,389 Rs. 12,05,389 Hyundai Verna SX(O) – Top Rs. 12,59,900 Rs. 13,94,900 Verna SX(O) Turbo DCT Rs. 13,99,000 NA

The front-end of the 2020 Hyundai Verna features new swept-back headlamps with stylish LED DRLs, new grille with wire mesh treatment and a sportier bumper. The side profile will feature new design alloy wheels, while the rear-end will have a set of tail-lamps with new LED signature and a bolder bumper. The interior gets a new dashboard with a floating-type 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and the new style of air vents.

The refreshed Verna will have 12 first-in-segment features, including emergency stop signal, Bluelink, Digital Cluster with 10.67-inch TFT display, wireless phone charger, front ventilated seats, driver rearview monitor, smart trunk, twin tip muffler tip, ECO coating, rear USB charger, Arkamys premium sound and luggage net and hooks. The segment-best features include TPMS, HD display for infotainment unit, sliding front armrest and dark chrome radiator grille.

2020 Hyundai Verna Variant Wise Features:

Hyundai Verna S Variant Hyundai Verna SX 8″ Display Audio With Smartphone Connectivity And VR Projector Headlamps Arkamys Premium Sound LED Tail Lamps Turn indicator On ORVM Electric Sunroof Silver Paints I/S HDL Digital Cluster Front & Rear USB Charger Smart Trunk Wonder Warranty Wireless Charger 8.0 Touch Screen Rear Manual Curtains Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Projector Fog Lamps vs Normal Cornering Lamps Leather TGS Knob Auto Light Control Headlamp Escort Function Seat Belt Height Adjuster Wonder Warranty

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options that will output 115 PS each, while the top-spec 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor will offer 120 PS. The 1.5-litre petrol motor is available with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and IVT, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option will come mated to a 7-speed DCT.

Hyundai Verna SX Optional Hyundai Verna SX (O) Turbo Petrol LED Headlamps Front Parking Sensors OE Telematics Rear Disc Brakes Ventilated Seats Twin Tip Exhaust Side & Curtain Airbags All Black Interiors With Red Accents 8.0 HD AVNT vs 7.0 AVN Electronic Stability Control Vehicle Stability Control Hill Start Assist Control Leather Upholstery Rear Manual Curtain Luggage Net TPMS Highline (Tyre Pressure Display On Cluster) Rear Adjustable Headrest Bluelink Subscription 3 Years Wonder warranty

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will lock horns with Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid, VW Vento and Toyota Yaris. The new sedan will be on sale in three trims – S, SX and SX(O). The turbo-petrol motor will be available only in the top-spec trim, while the 1.5-litre motors will be available in all trim levels.