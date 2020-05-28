2020 Hyundai Verna Only C-Segment Diesel Sedan In BS6 Era

Hyundai offers the Verna with 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120 PS/172 Nm), and 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) powertrains

Hyundai recently refreshed the Verna with a mid-life facelift that brought along a host of new features, some cosmetic updates as well as all new BS6-compliant powertrains. The car has been priced between Rs 9.30 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and goes on to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, as well as the Honda City.

All other cars in this segment have been updated to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, but no other C-segment sedan apart from the Hyundai Verna gets an optional oil burner in the BS6 era, and are all currently being offered with sole petrol powertrains that comply with the latest emission norms.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is rated at 105 PS/138 Nm. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual, as well as a 4-speed automatic. The Toyota Yaris also gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit that belts out 107 PS of power and 140 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 7-speed CVT automatic.

The Honda City is soon set to receive a generational update, but the current-gen City continues to march on with a sole BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 119 PS of max power along with 145 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, as well as an optional CVT gearbox.

Talking about the Verna, Hyundai is offering the sedan with three different powertrains that include a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor; a 1.5-litre diesel engine -both of which have been borrowed from the 2020 Creta; and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol T-GDi unit that is seen on the Venue.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine puts out 115 PS of power, along with 144 Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. The sole diesel engine in this segment has a max power output of 115 PS, and a peak torque rating of 250 Nm, with a 6-speed manual and an optional automatic gearbox as the transmission options.