2020 Hyundai Verna Officially Teased, Launch On March 26

2020 Hyundai Verna comes with a range of exterior and interior updates and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has released its first teaser images of the facelifted Verna in the domestic market ahead of its local premiere on March 26. Following the latest Sensuous Sportiness design language followed by the brand globally, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely re-instigate the enthusiasm in the C-segment for sedans.

The second largest carmaker in the country has confirmed that the updated Verna will be powered by 1.0-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine. It will be the same unit found in the Venue compact SUV developing 100 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. In the press release, Hyundai has also said that a six-speed automatic transmission and a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) will be on offer optionally.

This six-speed AT will likely be made available with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine seen in the Seltos and it develops 115 PS and 250 Nm in the mid-size SUV. The seven-speed DCT will be sold with the top-of-the-line variants of the Verna. The 1.5-litre petrol engine will also be part of the package mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT as an option.

The powertrains are updated to meet BSVI emission standards. Hyundai has incorporated several design updates to the Verna in a bid to further extend the lifecycle of the existing generation. Although the Verna received massive upgrades in China not too long ago, the one reaching India will stand in line with the latest Solaris retailed in Russia.

The design revisions can be witnessed from the teaser images as the front fascia gains more prominent radiator grille with unique inserts, sleeker headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and turn blinkers and redesigned front bumper with new fog lamp housing and round-shaped lights. The side profile comes with chromed window line, raising beltline and newly designed alloy wheels.

But the overall silhouette remains identical with shark fin antenna. The rear end boasts wraparound LED tail lamps with new graphics and updated bumper. The interior will be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Blue Link connectivity to give the 2020 Verna a decisive edge over its rivals.