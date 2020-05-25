2020 Hyundai Verna Launched In India With 3 Engine Options

2020 Hyundai Verna is retailed with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel as the new Creta along with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently introduced the facelifted Verna for the domestic customers with a starting price of Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Just a while ago, the South Korean auto major launched the new generation Creta with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV has commonalities with the updated Verna mainly on the engines offered.

The 2020 Verna is being retailed in three powertrain options – 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The price range stands between Rs. 9.30 lakh and Rs. 15.09 lakh lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and it comes equipped with design revisions and cabin updates in order to extend the life-cycle of the existing model.

The C-segment for sedans has been suffering a huge drop in volume sales in recent times courtesy of buyers switching for the mid-size SUVs. But there is some hope existing for its revival as the facelifted Verna will be followed by the launch of the new-gen Honda City sometime next month in India.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is sold in four trims namely S, S+, SX, and SX(O). The base S grade is the only one to feature the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor pumping out 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. In a similar fashion, the S+ can be bought with a diesel engine mated to a MT only as the 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil-burner makes 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The SX & SX(O) trim has the option to choose between the 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol mill is offered with a six-speed CVT automatic gearbox while the diesel unit with a six-speed torque converter automatic. The smaller 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine pumping out 120 PS and 172 Nm is limited only to the SX (O) variant.

Moreover, it is paired with only a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the design front, the new-gen Hyundai Verna stays identical to the changes seen on the latest Solaris sold in Russia and the cabin has also received notable updates with new equipment such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity, automatic AC, etc.