2020 Hyundai Verna India Launch on March 26 – Report

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will come with a host of styling updates and new BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines that will be sold with both manual and automatic transmissions

By now, it has become fairly well known that the Hyundai Verna will soon receive the mid-cycle facelift that will help it take on the likes of Maruti Ciaz and Honda City. In a new development, it has come to light that the refreshed sedan will launch on March 26, which means the launch of the new model will nearly coincide with the advent of the next-generation City.

In all likelihood, the 2020 Hyundai Verna for India will look almost exactly like the Russia-spec model that is on sale under the Solaris moniker. Spy pics have already revealed that the new model for India has enough similarities with the Russian car. In line with this, the new model will have a set of styling updates for the front and rear-end of the vehicle. Other this, what will make the Indian model unique is that it will have a set of new engines that will be in compliance with the upcoming BSVI emission norms.

If you talk about the exterior, the front-end of the vehicle will have a highly updated front-end that will carry new swept-back headlamps with stylish LED DRLs. Other than this, the nose of the vehicle will also get a new grille with wiremesh treatment and a sportier bumper. The side profile will remain largely unchanged, with the only exception being the introduction of new design alloy wheels. The rear-end will have a set of tail-lamps with new LED signature and a bolder bumper.

On the inside, the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to get a new dashboard that will have a floating-type 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and new style of air vents. Other than this, the refreshed model will get the latest version of the company’s BlueLink infotainment unit. However, the steering wheel, climate control and instrument cluster will be the same as that of the current model. Moreover, the sedan will continue to come with features like an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, and up to six airbags.

The refreshed Hyundai Verna will be available with a BS6-compliant set of 1.5-litre engine options that will come from the Kia Seltos. The petrol model will churn out a maximum power of 115 PS and 114 Nm, while the diesel version will offer 115 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options for both the engine options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.

Prices of the 2020 Hyundai Verna will be a tad higher than what the current model retails at. For reference, the outgoing version costs Rs 8.18 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model will lock horns with Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid, VW Vento and Toyota Yaris.