2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Top Trim (SX Optional) Feature Details Out

In our exclusive video, we have detailed the top-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna SX(O) trim, the refreshed sedan has already reached the dealerships and will be launched later this month

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is merely days away from its official introduction. With the first batch of the sedan having reached the dealerships, we were recently able to get up close with the new model and check it out thoroughly in order to come up with a detailed walkaround video for you. Our video has detailed the SX(O) trim, which is the top version of the new model.

As has already been revealed, the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift features a sharper styling kit, which is courtesy of the wider front grille, a sleeker pair of taillamps and a new bumper. Updates for the side profile are limited to the new alloy wheels, while the rear-end gets a revised pair of taillamps and a new bumper. The top-spec trim carries LED headlight fixtures along with LED DRLs, projector foglamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights and an electric sunroof.

On the inside, the top version of the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift gets 6 airbags, an 8-inch infotainment unit with a rear-view monitor, an all-digital speedo cluster, telescopic steering wheel, wireless charger, rear curtain, rear USB charger and rear adjustable headrests. The new car also gets smart trunk feature that allows you to open the boot lid simply through a foot gesture.

Another highlight of the new vehicle is the BlueLink connectivity package that comes with 45 applications. Not just this, the top-spec model even comes with ventilated front seats, Driver seat height adjustment, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Emergency Stop Signal.

As revealed earlier, the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will be sold in three engine variants – 2 petrol and 1 diesel. Out of these, the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines will be shared with the new-gen Creta, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option comes from the Venue.

Both the output of the 1.5-litre engine 115PS each, while the 1.0-litre option offers 120PS. Among the main adversaries of the new model will be the Maruti Ciaz and the upcoming new-gen Honda City.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift SX(O) Features: