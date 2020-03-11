2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift To Get Advanced Blue Link Connectivity

2020 Hyundai Verna will go on sale on March 26 with a raft of exterior and interior enhancements alongside new features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released a statement revealing the connectivity features of the upcoming 2020 Verna. The facelifted version will go on sale on March 26 and it will be the first C-segment sedan to come equipped with advanced connectivity features courtesy of Blue Link that debuted in the Venue.

We have already told you about the presence of Blue Link connectivity in the 2020 Hyundai Verna to give it a decisive edge over its rivals before the official confirmation. The South Korean auto major makes a big deal about ‘Hello Blue Link’– a wake-up word that can be used to activate the voice recognition feature.

For seamless connectivity, Hyundai will also offer smart watch integrated Blue Link application. Some of the highlighting aspects of the Blue Link connectivity are remote engine start/stop and climate control in the automatic variants, door lock and unlock, and notification through smart watch.

Some of the key vehicle status information offered are about the engine, air conditioning vents, monitoring tyre pressure, fuel level indication, door and so on. For enhanced safety, geo-fencing, speed, time fencing, valet, stolen vehicle and vehicle status information are provided through vehicle alerts.

By just saying Hello Blue Link, calling, time and date, weather tracking and live cricket scores, media as well as map control features can be known. Other main features are Find My Car, Share My Car, Auto DTC Check, Manual DTC Check, Monthly Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and Tracking Driving Behaviour.

The facelifted Verna will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris. It gets a redesigned front fascia in a similar fashion to the Solaris sold in the Russian market and it will help in it rivalling the forthcoming new generation Honda City.

It will be powered by a range of engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.5-litre units are already available in the Kia Seltos while the 1.0-litre turbo GDI motor will be mated to a seven-speed DCT as an option.