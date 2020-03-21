2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will be launched soon in India and it comes with a slew of exterior and interior updates alongside added features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce the updated Verna in the domestic market soon and bookings are already underway. It has started reaching dealerships as you can see in the images attached along. Just a few days ago, the second-largest carmaker in the country debuted the new-gen Creta with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will have plenty of similarities with the upcoming Verna mainly in the powertrain department.

The C-segment sedan has been confirmed to be sold in three engine choices: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be priced from Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it features several cosmetic changes and interior revisions to stretch its lifespan in the current generation and in response to the growing competition.

The C-sedan space has been affected in a big way in recent years as a huge chunk of buyers have opted to buy mid-size SUVs instead. But the facelifted Hyundai Verna and the new generation Honda City are expected to infuse a new breed of enthusiasm into the segment and resultantly more volumes. While it has to be waited and seen in the coming months, here we explain what the new Verna will comprise of.

It will be retailed in four variants namely S, S+, SX, and SX(O). The entry-level S grade will be the only one to offer the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor pumping out 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Likewise, the S+ can be had with a diesel-manual combination only as the 1.5-litre four-pot diesel kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The SX grade can be chosen with either the 1.5-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel unit. The gasoline mill will be sold with CVT automatic transmission while the diesel mill will be provided with a six-speed torque converter automatic. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172 Nm is exclusive to the SX (O) trim.

It will be connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox only. The same trim will also be retailed with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines in manual and automatic combinations. The exterior of the 2020 Hyundai Verna resembles the latest Solaris sold in Russia and it gets new premium features including a large touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link, six airbags, automatic climate control and so on.